Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Stunning Pic With Look-Alike Daughter Apple

Good genes run in the family.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a mother-daughter selfie with her eldest child with ex-husband Chris Martin, 14-year-old Apple, on Instagram in honor of National Daughter Day, and the resemblance between the two is undeniable. The duo looks gorgeous in the new shot, showing off their piercing blue eyes.

"Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it’s like I conjured you from a dream, you make my life," Paltrow wrote.

... Is it us or is Apple giving us some serious Amanda Seyfried vibes?

This isn't the first time Paltrow has gushed about her mini-me. In May, she shared another sweet photo of Apple in honor of her birthday.

“Happy birthday, my darling girl,” the Goop founder captioned the close-up beach snap. “You make everyday feel like Christmas morning. You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman.”

Paltrow and Martin are also parents to their 12-year-old son, Moses. The exes are still close, and in March, she shared a video of the Coldplay frontman giving Apple guitar lessons.

In June, Paltrow praised both Martin and her fiance, Brad Falchuk, for being great dads in honor of Father's Day. Watch below:

