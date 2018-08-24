Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow Look Like Sisters in Throwback Pic

Julia Roberts had fans doing a double take on Throwback Thursday!

The Pretty Woman star shared a photo of herself and Gwyneth Paltrow from November 2001 when they attended The World of Nick Adams performance at Avery Fisher Hall in New York City. "☀️Gwyneth☀️ #TBT," Roberts captioned the pic.

The Oscar-winning actresses look strikingly similar in the photo, as they're both wearing black sweaters, with their hair the same length and styled the same way. They are also both smiling with their mouths closed in the image.

☀️Gwyneth☀️ #TBT A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on Aug 23, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT

Roberts, 50, and Paltrow, 45, starred in the 1991 movie Hook, and have maintained a decades-long friendship. In April, Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, were among the many stars spotted at Paltrow and fiance Brad Falchuk's engagement party.

Earlier this month, Roberts was again feeling nostalgic when she showed up to Pretty Woman:The Musical's tribute to late director Garry Marshall in NYC.

While the A-list actress -- who famously starred in the 1990 film alongside Richard Gere -- was only there to watch the performance and support the Marshall family, she did get some cheers from the audience upon taking her seat in the theater, to which an eyewitness tells ET that she jokingly shushed them.

Here's a look at Roberts' recent walk down memory lane:

