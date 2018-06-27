Julia Roberts Joins Instagram -- Check Out Her First Post!

Welcome to Instagram, Julia Roberts!

The social media platform just got a little brighter now that the 50-year-old actress has joined. On Tuesday, the Pretty Woman leading lady shared her first snap, which included a sweet and simple message.

"Hello☀️," the Oscar winner wrote alongside a photo of herself sitting crossed legged on grass while outdoors. In the pic, Roberts shows off her signature smile and is wearing jean shorts with a black long-sleeved sweater that has "Love" written across it and a red arrow going through the "o." She's currently not following anyone, yet already has over 108,000 followers and counting.

Hello☀️ A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on Jun 26, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

Roberts isn't the only A-lister who joined Instagram this year. After winning her Emmy for her role in Big Little Lies in January, Nicole Kidman jumped on the platform, as did John Travolta in May.

Hopefully, fans will get to see a lot more of Robert's personal life on her account. The actress will next star in Little Bee and Ben is Back, as well as the TV series Homecoming.

ET caught up with the mother of three earlier this year, where she shared how motherhood inspired her to do her 50th movie, Wonder.

Watch the video below to hear what she said.

