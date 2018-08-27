Summer is nearly over and Gwyneth Paltrow is attempting to prolong the fun with a new, touching photo of her kids, 14-year-old Apple and 12-year-old Moses.

“Noooooo summer don’t go,” the 45-year-old actress captioned a beautiful pic of her children in what appears to be their lush, green backyard, which she posted on Instagram. Apple and her brother strike poses in comfy clothes as their lifestyle guru mother presumably snaps the late August moment. As usual, her children are the spitting image of their stunning mama.

The sweet image arrives just days after another striking look-alike image arrived featuring the Avengers: Infinity War actress. On Friday, Julia Roberts posted a throwback photo of herself and Paltrow on the red carpet in 2001 – and the resemblance is downright breathtaking.

Both women flaunt bright, blonde locks and picture-perfect skin in the incredible image from yesteryear. The Oscar winners have had a thriving relationship since the ‘90s. In April, Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, were among the stars spotted attending Paltrow and fiance Brad Falchuk's engagement party.

