Gwyneth Paltrow is game to play along!

The 45-year-old actress slid into the Instagram comments section of @gaybestfriend after the account made a NSFW meme about her.

The pic features Paltrow grinning and posing in front of a martini, and the meme reads, “Me at happy hour pretending to listen to my friends but really thinking about d**k.”

The account captioned the photo, “They don’t call it a cocktail for nothin.”

Upon seeing the meme, Paltrow hilariously replied, “Ain’t that the truth.”

The Goop founder’s pal, Derek Blasberg, who originally posted the photo, also commented, “@gwynethpaltrow AND HERE I THOUGHT YOU WERE FASCINATED BY MY WITTY BANTER.”

Instagram

Jokes aside, Paltrow only has eyes for one man these days. Earlier this year, she got engaged to producer Brad Falchuk, and the pair have been loving their time together as they plan a wedding.

Here's more with the couple:

