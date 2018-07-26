Gwyneth Paltrow Denies She's 'Becky With the Good Hair' After Amber Rose Calls Her Out

Gwyneth Paltrow is hitting back at Amber Rose's speculation that she had an affair with JAY-Z.

Rose has the internet riled up thanks to her theory that Beyonce's "Becky with the good hair" -- i.e. the woman JAY-Z had an alleged affair with -- is Paltrow, whom Beyonce has been close friends with for years. Rose made the comments during her appearance on Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, on Monday.

However, on Thursday, Paltrow's rep told ET, "The whole story is completely absurd and 100 percent false."

Beyonce infamously referenced a "Becky with the good hair" in her song, "Sorry," that alludes to husband JAY-Z's infidelity, which he later admitted to. Guesses on who the woman could be have included singer Rita Ora and designer Rachel Roy -- who have both publicly denied it -- but on Monday, Rose said she believed it was Paltrow.

"I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Becky with the good hair’" Rose said. “I feel like she's the one who was, like, f**king JAY-Z.”

“They were, like, friends, and then, like, you don't see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyonce anymore," Rose continued. "It just seems like she was the one that was f**king JAY-Z, and now Gwyneth lost her husband, but, like, Beyonce’s still with Jay.”

Rose is of course referring to Paltrow's divorce from singer Chris Martin.

Though a closer look disproves Rose's guess. For example, Beyonce and JAY-Z split rumors flourished in 2014 -- culminating in Beyonce's sister, Solange's, infamous elevator fight with Jay at the 2014 Met Gala -- but in August of that year, Beyonce was still clearly close with Paltrow, staying at her Brentwood, California, home during an On the Run tour stop.

Paltrow later told Howard Stern she called Beyonce after the Met Gala incident.

"I never say, 'What's going on?'" she explained. "If any of my friends have anything like that, I call right away. Absolutely. If someone's clearly going through something, I always go straight for it."

After Beyonce's album, Lemonade, was released in 2016, which addressed Jay's infidelity, the singer's friendship with Paltrow remained intact. ET spoke to Paltrow last February after Beyonce announced she was pregnant with twins, when she said she was "very excited" for her friend.

As recently as May, Paltrow told ABC News that Beyonce was the most famous person in her phone.

