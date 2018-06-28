Gwyneth Paltrow's Trainer Reveals the Guilty Pleasure Snack the Actress Used to Eat 'Regularly'

Even Gwyneth Paltrow has her "cheat days."

In a new interview with Catt Sadler for The Cattwalk, the 45-year-old actress' close pal and trainer, Tracy Anderson, reveals some of Paltrow's biggest health and fitness secrets -- and explains why women should want to look like themselves, not a celebrity.

"There are moments that [Gwyneth] goes cleaner than I ever desire to go these days, but there are moments where, like, I was a raw foodist for a year when she was eating French fries regularly," Anderson says. "We've known each other for a very long time, so we've each had our moments, but I think right now both of us are pretty balanced. We're not too healthy and not too unhealthy either."

Throughout the interview, Anderson reiterates how important it is to create your own, realistic fitness goals. She says that trainers like herself, who frequently work with Hollywood A-listers, constantly hear from clients that they want to transform their body into a build that resembles their celebrity idol.

"Don't come to me because you want Gwyneth Paltrow's legs," Anderson jokes. "Like, where somebody in fitness trains a famous person, and because of that, everyone becomes hamsters on a wheel like, 'Oh my gosh, I want to look like that famous person, so I'm gonna go to that trainer!' That is complete and utter bulls**t!"

"These women should go to people because of their expertise and because they want to look like their most proportioned self -- they want to feel like their best self, not because they want to look like somebody else who is a celebrity," she continues. "Do not miss the opportunity to be your best self. Don't get distracted with what everyone else is doing."

Over the weekend, Paltrow showed off her fit figure while vacationing in Capri with her fiance, Brad Falchuk. The mother of two wore a bright orange bikini that highlighted her enviable abs.

