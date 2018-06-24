Gwyneth Paltrow Glows During Italian Vacation With Fiance Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow is absolutely glowing on her romantic getaway vacation with fiance Brad Falchuk.

The 45-year-old actress and businesswoman is currently basking in the Mediterranean sun as the couple visits the Italian island of Capri with her close friend, Valentino co-founder Giancarlo Giammetti. Her vacation is documented in a series of photos posted by Paltrow and Giammetti, showing that they're having a fabulous time.

One photo caught the couple relaxing at a table on a yacht with Paltrow typing away on a laptop as Falchuk looks on.

Paltrow herself has posted only one photo of the vacation so far, a pic she shared on Sunday showing Falchuk and Giammetti talking on a yacht near the famous Faraglioni rock formations off of Capri.

"Two of my best guys and a famous rock @bradfalchuk @giancarlogiammetti #capri," she wrote on Instagram.

Giammetti posted a handful of pics showing a night out, dinner time and a little seaside relaxation.

"Never a dull moment," Giammetti captioned the seaside photo, wherein Paltrow and crew hang out with Rosario Nadal, a Spanish socialite who is married to a Bulgarian prince.

There definitely is never a dull moment in Paltrow's life these days. In April, she had an intimate, beachside bachelorette party in Cabo, Mexico. A few days later, she and Falchuk hosted an epic, star-studded engagement party back stateside at the Los Angeles Theatre with the likes of Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. A month later, Paltrow and Falchuk jet-setted back to Mexico, where they had a romantic getaway at the members-only resort Costa Palmas.

