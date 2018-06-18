Gwyneth Paltrow Praises Both Ex Chris Martin and Fiance Brad Falchuk for Being Great Dads

Gwyneth Paltrow paid tribute to two important men in her life on Father's Day.

The 45-year-old actress shared photos of both her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and her fiance, Brad Falchuk, on Sunday, once again showing they're the ultimate blended family.

"Happy Father’s Day cajm, you are a ray of sunshine," she wrote alongside a picture of Martin snuggling with their two kids together, 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses.

Paltrow then shared a separate post for Falchuk, whom she got engaged to in 2016, though they kept it a secret for a year. Falchuk also has two kids from his first marriage, daughter Isabella and son Brody.

"Happy Father’s Day @bradfalchuk You are extraordinary," Paltrow wrote.

Last month, Paltrow appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, and admitted things weren't always so amicable between her and Martin after they split in 2014.

"Chris and I had days in the beginning when it was really hard," she recalled. "I didn't want to see him. I didn't want to eat dinner with him, and he didn't want to eat dinner with me."

"In our case, we're really lucky because we see eye to eye," she added about why their co-parenting eventually worked so well. "Chris and I are really lucky because we really agree fundamentally about how to raise the children. We have similar principles and values. I absolutely trust him. ... I'm just going to focus on what I love about Chris, and there's so many things to love about him, and I still do that."

The Goop founder also explained why she wanted to marry Falchuk.

"I think that I would like to give it a proper shot ... for myself," Paltrow said about the concept of marriage. "I think there's something really beautiful about marriage. I think Brad is someone who is really intelligent, he's very emotionally intelligent. I think he's a really good person to try this with. He's very self-aware. He's got a lot of emotional maturity."

