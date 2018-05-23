Gwyneth Paltrow Says She and Fiance Brad Falchuk Don't Live Together Yet, Isn't Concerned Over a Prenup

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her relationship with fiance Brad Falchuk.

The 45-year-old actress appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show on Wednesday, where she talked about her upcoming marriage to the 47-year-old television producer, and why she decided to to tie the knot again.

"I think that I would like to give it a proper shot ... for myself," Paltrow told Stern about the concept of marriage, after her 2014 split from her first husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. "I think there's something really beautiful about marriage. I think Brad is someone who is really intelligent, he's very emotionally intelligent. I think he's a really good person to try this with. He's very self-aware. He's got a lot of emotional maturity."

Paltrow revealed she and Falchuk haven't moved in together yet, and also didn't appear to be worried about a prenup. The actress pointed out all of Falchuk's hit shows -- including American Horror Story and 9-1-1 -- and said she wasn't actually sure if she was worth more money than him.

"Well, I think we're just going to try to do it in our own way," she replied when Stern pressed her about the two figuring out how to manage joint expenses.

Though one thing the couple is very clear about is that they don't want to have any more children. Paltrow is already a mom to 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses, while Falchuk also has daughter Isabella and son Brody from a previous marriage.

"Neither of us want more kids. We're on the same team," Paltrow said, though noted Falchuk is "fantastic" with dealing with her children. "It's always tricky with kids and trying to gently blend families, and it's hard."

The Goop founder later talked about their star-studded engagement party in Los Angeles last month, the A-list attendees including Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz and more. When asked if she smokes weed, Paltrow replied, "sometimes."

"She doesn't smoke because she's pregnant," Paltrow also noted when Stern asked about Hudson smoking pot. "We weren't smoking pot though, not at the engagement party."

Meanwhile, Paltrow said things couldn't be more amicable with her ex-husband.

"Really, the question becomes how much of your ego are you willing to check at the door, and can you let go of spite -- because if you can do those things, then you absolutely can have a friendly divorce," she stressed. "It's just how much control do you have over your own behavior, really, at the end of the day."

Of course, she acknowledged that she and Martin did have their bad times.

"Chris and I had days in the beginning when it was really hard," she recalled. "I didn't want to see him. I didn't want to eat dinner with him, and he didn't want to eat dinner with me."

"In our case, we're really lucky because we see eye to eye," she added about why their co-parenting has worked so well. "Chris and I are really lucky because we really agree fundamentally about how to raise the children. We have similar principles and values. I absolutely trust him. ... I'm just going to focus on what I love about Chris, and there's so many things to love about him, and I still do that."

