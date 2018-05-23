Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Loves Brad Pitt for Confronting Harvey Weinstein

Gwyneth Paltrow will never forget when Brad Pitt came to her defense.

During a Wednesday appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, Paltrow -- who accused Harvey Weinstein in October of "making a pass" at her before filming began on 1996's Emma -- opened up about the encounter, and Pitt's "fantastic" response. Weinstein has denied any legal wrongdoing.

"We had one instance in a hotel room where he made a pass at me, and then I really kind of stood up to him. I told my boyfriend at the time, Brad Pitt," Paltrow, who was 22 at the time of the alleged incident, told Stern. "I love him for this."

"I told [Pitt] right away, and I was very shaken by the thing and I had signed up to do two movies with [Weinstein]," she continued. "I was afraid, and Brad Pitt, we were at the opening of Hamlet on Broadway... and Harvey was there, and Brad Pitt, it was like the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically."

"It was so fantastic, because what he did was he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn't have fame or power yet," she added. "He's the best."

Paltrow started dating Pitt after they met while working on Seven in 1994. They later got engaged, but broke up in 1997.

The actress first shared her claims about Weinstein with The New York Times in October 2017. Pitt did not discuss the words he used during his confrontation with Weinstein but ET learned at the time of the expose that the actor "strongly confronted [Weinstein] and told him repeatedly that it better never happen again."

"He came back and told me exactly what he said," Paltrow recalled to Stern during her interview on Wednesday. "He said, 'If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I'll kill you,' or something like that... It was great."

Reports surfaced last month that Pitt is attached to produce a film on Weinstein's downfall. See more on Pitt in the video below.

