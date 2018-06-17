Justin Timberlake, Chrissy Teigen, Dwayne Johnson and More Stars Share Touching Father's Day Messages

Happy Father's Day!

Dads across the globe were feted on Sunday with Father's Day cards, perhaps some breakfast in bed or a new tie and, of course, lots of love. Celebrities were no different, as social media tributes went out to dads who helped them get where they were, stood by their sides and gave them their love.

From Justin Timberlake, to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, to Madonna and Miley Cyrus, celebrities celebrated Father's Day in their own special ways.

Timberlake took time to celebrate his son, Silas, and shared rare photos of him.

"The last 3 years of my life have brought more joy than I could ever imagine. Being a father is such a trip... an amazing discovery every day. My son: it is my honor to be your Daddy. You make me feel a love that I didn't know existed," Timberlake wrote on Instagram. "I will ALWAYS be there... to pick you up when you fall, to lift you up when you are ready to soar, and to remind you that your humility will be your guide through this thing called life. And to all the Dads out there: Keep on keeping on! Our children are watching and listening more than we know! I'm celebrating you all today! Happy Father's Day! Cheers! 🍻."

Miley Cyrus took time to honor her father with an adorably cringeworthy throwback photo of dad Billy Ray Cyrus during his epic '90s mullet phase.

"Happy Daddy’s Day to the best Dad on the planet!" she wrote on Twitter.

Happy Daddy’s Day to the best Dad on the planet! @billyraycyruspic.twitter.com/BW3wupu3Bx — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 17, 2018

Dwayne Johnson, whose third daughter was just born in April, paid tribute to his father in a throwback Instagram pic that showed the elder Johnson looking pretty Rock-like himself. Calling him a "hardly ever smiling OG bad ass," Johnson wrote that he learned about true love from his father -- even if it was tough.

"Years later as a man and father of three girls, I know that tough love, is a helluva lot better than no love at all," he wrote. "I’ll take it. It’s made me who I am today. Grateful to the original Rock."

Here are just some of the celebrity Father's Day tributes warming up hearts today:

Having matching donor organs in case anything happens to me is a true blessing. #HappyFathersDay — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 17, 2018

My beautiful love,

I love everything about you & the love you give to our beautiful babies. Your commitment, passion, & the way you love deeper & deeper every day! You are totally one of one & we cherish you! Happy Father’s Day! @THEREALSWIZZZ 😍🌟😘 & to all special fathers! 💕 pic.twitter.com/bNrcYzPZUq — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) June 17, 2018

There’s too many cute moments to choose from❤️.. @DangeRussWilson! I’m truly obsessed with how much you love our little ones, and how every moment matters to you! I’m so grateful for you. You are truly the best dad in the world. I Love You! #HappyFathersDay! pic.twitter.com/Vk2h1WLgKK — Ciara (@ciara) June 17, 2018

Thank you for loving me until you took your last breath and beyond. Thank you for the sacrifices. Love love you daddy❤️💕💕💕 Happy Father's Day! pic.twitter.com/fCO6ZlBcDT — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 17, 2018

i love you i miss you happy daddy’s day Lala 😍 twin twinnn pic.twitter.com/A6uIUj4yeo — Kehlani (@Kehlani) June 17, 2018

Miss this guy every day. Always had my back. #HappyFatherDaypic.twitter.com/9GDyNzWHpZ — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) June 17, 2018

This Man Tho..........Silvio Ciccone!! 💙 Happy Father’s Day to you and all the Dads who really show up! You know who you are #present! 🏋🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/b0hWPLOVHW — Madonna (@Madonna) June 17, 2018

And, of course, not everyone has neat family situations. So special thanks to Mark Hamill for recognizing that sometimes, family stuff can be complicated.

For a look at Alex Rodriguez's experience with fatherhood, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner Sends Ben Affleck Heartwarming Father's Day Message

Alex Rodriguez Says Strained Relationship With His Father Inspires Him to Be a Better Dad (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian Praises Brother Rob Kardashian for Being a Great Father Like Their Dad

Related Gallery