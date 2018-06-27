Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Her Jaw-Dropping Bikini Bod During Romantic Getaway With Fiance Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow is living her best life.

The 45-year-old actress and her fiance, Brad Falchuk, went on a glamorous vacation together in Capri over the weekend, where Paltrow stunned in an orange bikini. The mother of two was snapped on a boat with Falchuk, showing off her toned physique and a sun-kissed glow.

Seriously, has Paltrow ever looked better?!

BACKGRID

The Goop founder also shared snaps from her getaway on Instagram, including one of Falchuk and her close friend, Valentino co-founder Giancarlo Giammetti, near the Faraglioni rock formations.

"Two of my best guys and a famous rock @bradfalchuk @giancarlogiammetti #capri," she wrote.

Giammetti also shared photos with the couple.

Strolling and window shopping #Capri @gwynethpaltrow A post shared by Privategg (@giancarlogiammetti) on Jun 24, 2018 at 4:08am PDT

Paltrow and Falchuk, 47, are no strangers to glam getaways. Last month, the two jetted off to Mexico and shared some stunning photos from the members-only resort Costa Palmas.

A source told ET at the time that when it comes to the couple, getting married "just makes sense."

"When Gwyneth speaks of Brad being emotionally mature, she truly feels that and she has the utmost respect for him and knows because of that, they can make it work for a lifelong future together," the source said. "Brad is very communicative … he knows who he is as a person."

"Brad wants the fullest relationship and Gwyneth is ready," the source added. "He gives his all, and he wants that back. Gwyneth says she has never felt she wanted to give so much of herself and has full trust and love with him. She never felt present in the past and Brad makes her feel wholly loved."

