When it comes to Dakota Johnson’s long-standing relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, the actress is keeping her cards close to her chest!



The 28-year-old appears on the cover of Tatler’s November issue and sat down for an interview with the publication, where she was asked about her secretive romance with the singer — but she refused to open up.



“I’m not going to talk about it,” she says, before adding, “But I am very happy.”



The Fifty Shades of Grey star also discussed embracing overtly sexual roles and how sexuality plays into positions of power for women.



“Playing sexual characters is interesting to me,” she shares. “I find it powerful... I've always been fascinated by women who are in touch with their sexuality, who are proud of it, who are not passive about it. I don't think that in order to be respected and in order to feel powerful that you need to be sexless.”

During the chat, Johnson also spoke about weathering depression in her life.

"I mean, it's a thing I think a lot of people struggle with," she says. "How could you not, when you're basically an empath for a living? It's not like every day I have to pop a bunch of pills and stuff, no. I'm not on medication for it. But, you know, people have ups and downs. I have ups and downs for sure.”

Johnson appears next in Bad Times at the El Royale, a mystery thriller about seven strangers with dark secrets who all cross paths at a one-of-a-kind hotel in Lake Tahoe in the 1960s. She plays Emily Summerspring, a criminal from the South who's on a mission.



The film also stars Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman and Chris Hemsworth.

Bad Times at the El Royale hits theaters Oct. 12.



