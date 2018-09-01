All eyes were on Dakota Johnson!

The 28-year-old actress arrived to the premiere of her new film, Suspira, at the 75th Venice Film Festival in Italy on Saturday in a mesmerizing look. Johnson turned heads in a strapless silk Christian Dior Haute Couture creation that featured a sculpted bodice and a dramatic panel of fabric bunched at the back. The Maria Grazia Chiuri-designed gown was part of the Dior fall 2018 Couture show.

The leading lady paired the dress with red Jimmy Choo heels and Messika Paris jewelry, which included dangling diamond earrings. Johnson's brunette locks were swept in a sophisticated bun, and her makeup consisted of a burgundy smoky eye, light blush and a matte taupe lip.

Before her glamorous red carpet moment, Johnson also looked radiant in another Dior frock. At the film's photocall earlier in the day, the Fifty Shades Darker star looked angelic in a cream lace strapless dress and beige heels.

Since the Italian fest kicked off earlier this week, there have already been some unforgettable fashion moments.

From Lady Gaga's epic Venice entrance to her fairy tale gown at the A Star Is Born premiere, to Cate Blanchett channeling Old Hollywood, check out the stunning looks from the film festival that you can't miss, in the gallery below.

