Cate Blanchett is a true movie star.

The 49-year-old actress channeled Old Hollywood with her elegant look at the premiere of A Star Is Born at the 75th Venice Film Festival held at Sala Grande in Italy on Friday.

Exuding glamour and grace, the two-time Oscar winner looked breathtaking in a floor-sweeping black velvet Giorgio Armani Privé gown that featured a sexy plunging neckline. What really elevated the classic look to the next level were the dramatic sleeves that were embroidered in bezels and white feathers.

Letting all the attention go to her dress, Blanchett had her short bob in light waves and parted to the side, perfectly showing off her Chopard diamond earrings. She kept her makeup to a minimum, wearing light iridescent eye shadow with a nude lip and mascara.

Just a day before, Blanchett arrived to Venice in a chic white Giorgio Armani power suit, which she paired with Sergio Rossi mules.

Blanchett wasn't the only star who has been shining at the Italian fest. See more stunning Venice Film Festival looks in the gallery below:

