Cate Blanchett Wears Fake Tattoos at AFI Gala Honoring George Clooney

Cate Blanchett brought fierceness to the red carpet in an edgy look.

The Ocean's 8 star arrived at the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala honoring George Clooney at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday in a faux tattoo-sleeved number by Parisian couture designer Yacine Aouadi.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

This is no regular black dress. The stunning A-line midi is embellished with glitzy embroideries along the silhouette and boasts a plunging neckline that is covered in artsy tattooed tulle from the collar all the way down the arms. The look was completed with pointed-toe pumps, asymmetric drop earrings, sultry smoky eyes and undone waves. Although unexpected, the blonde beauty has actually worn this creation before in 2015 for the New York premiere of Carol. Recycling fashion is a habitual move Blanchett has been making as of late and we're all for it!

The Australian actress has worked alongside Clooney in The Good German and The Monuments Men and is now in the newest Ocean's franchise film, which the father of two famously starred in as the iconic Danny Ocean.

ET's Nancy O'Dell caught up with the 57-year-old honoree on the carpet as he revealed the low-key birthday his and wife Amal's twins, Ella and Alexander, had.

"Yesterday was their birthday. They are one year," George shared, joking that the twins "slept" as part of their celebrations. "They were kind of on Europe time, so they were sleeping during most of the day. We had a cake, [we were] waiting, and we wake them up and show it to them, and then they go back to sleep."

Watch the exclusive interview in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amal Clooney Stuns at AFI Gala Honoring Husband George -- See the Ethereal Look

Cate Blanchett Challenges Jimmy Fallon to a Beer Chugging Contest After Blind Burger Tasting

'Ocean's 8' Premiere: Rihanna, Sandra Bullock & More Criminally Stylish Stars