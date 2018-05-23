Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Their 'Ocean's 8' Co-Stars Color Coordinate at NYC Screening

Orange is the new black!

The Oceans 8 cast have been spending so much time together that they’re starting to dress alike. On Tuesday, a few of the film’s stars -- including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling and Sarah Paulson -- stepped out for a screening of the highly anticipated movie in New York City.

Bullock, Blanchett and Paulson all rocked black ensembles for the occasion. Bullock, 53, sported a black jumpsuit with cutout sleeves and paired the look with strappy heels. Meanwhile, Blanchett went menswear-chic in fitted black trousers, a button-down shirt and a black velvet blazer with silver embellishments. Like Bullock, the 49-year-old actress also rocked heels for the occasion.

As for Paulson, the 43-year-old actress ditched the heels in favor of a shiny black loafer, and paired the casual shoe with a beautiful black satin gown with silver beading.

Kaling and Hathaway went for a bold pop of color in all-orange looks. The 38-year-old Office alum and new mom looked stunning in a fitted tangerine dress with hot pink heels that went well with her large silver statement necklace. Color-coordinating with her co-star, Hathaway, 35, donned a tiger-print sweater-and-skirt combo that she paired with large sunglasses.

While it wasn't the first Monday of May, the Ocean's 8 co-stars were sure to step out in style all day long. That afternoon, the all-female cast -- with the exception of Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter -- posed during a press conference at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in more colorful looks. Blanchett and Bullock stood out the most, with Blanchett in a violet velvet suit and Bullock sporting a green jumpsuit. Clearly the co-stars have a lot of fun together off-screen as they couldn't stop laughing at their recent press conference.

Ocean's 8 -- which is about a crew of ladies who attempt a heist at New York City's annual Met Gala -- hits theaters on June 8.

Here's what to expect from the film:

