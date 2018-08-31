Lady Gaga's latest look definitely deserves some applause, applause, applause!

The 32-year-old singer attended the world premiere of her new movie, A Star Is Born, during the 75th Venice Film Festival in Italy on Friday, where she turned heads on the red carpet in a dress fit for a princess.

Gaga wowed in a gorgeous, blush pink Valentino gown from the brand's Fall 2018 Couture collection. Adorned with feathers, the floor-length dress featured multiple layers and a flattering strapless cut.

The "Million Reasons" singer kept the rest of her look simple, opting for a polished, pulled-back bun that showed off her stunning Chopard earrings.

At one point, Gaga was joined on the carpet by her co-star and director, Bradley Cooper, who looked equally pristine in a classic black tux. The two -- who play love interests in the film, out Oct. 5 -- held hands and seemingly couldn't wipe the smiles off their faces as they posed for pics while making their way into the screening.

If Gaga's dress looks slightly familiar, you may recognize it from Valentino Couture's summer runway show. It girl Kaia Gerber debuted it to the world during Paris Fashion Week in July, complete with sky-high hair that had everyone talking:

As for Gaga, she's been slaying the fashion game as of late! Just 24 hours ago, Mother Monster made an epic entrance into the film festival by arriving on a boat taxi in a chic Jonathan Simkhai bustier dress paired with black stilettos.

She then changed into a low-cut, white Azzedine Alaïa dress for her photocall with Cooper, giving us major Marilyn Monroe vibes.

