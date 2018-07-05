Kaia Gerber's Sky-High Hair Steals the Valentino Show During Paris Fashion Week -- See the Haute Look!

Va-va-voom!

All eyes were on Kaia Gerber on Wednesday, as she had a major hair moment while walking the runway for Valentino's latest haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week.

While her light pink, feathered gown from the brand's Fall 2018/Winter 2019 collection was definitely a sight to see, no one could stop talking about the 16-year-old model's sky-high hair.

Getty Images

Created by legendary hairstylist Guido Palau, with assistance from Redken colorist Josh Wood, the voluminous, '60s-inspired bouffant was actually a wig, dyed to match Gerber's natural hair hue. Gerber -- the daughter of businessman Rande Gerber and supermodel Cindy Crawford -- was one of six models who rocked a variation of the intricate 'do during the show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Wood later explained via Instagram that it took "50 wigs, 3700 miles, 250 colour processes, 150 hours of prep, 11 team members, 7 models and one inspiration" to pull off the epic hair moment.

"The big hair was inspired by [Valentino creative director] Pierpaolo Piccioli," Palau told Harper's Bazaar. "He wanted to have some extravagance in the hair, and we were looking at old '60s Diana Vreeland Harper's Bazaar and Avedon shoots. These women who had these glorious kind of dream hair. They wanted a fantasy about hair that women dream about. It was couture hair."

While the hairstyle received raving reviews from the fashion world, Gerber seemed to be a big fan of the full look herself.

"@maisonvalentino HAUTE COUTURE. @pppiccioli words cannot describe how much this moment means to me," she gushed via Instagram. "You are a visionary and being able to wear your art is a true honor."

"Dreaming," she wrote in another post, adding, "I'm sorry but I will never get over this" to her Stories.

dreaming @pppiccioli @maisonvalentino A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Jul 5, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

