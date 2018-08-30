Only Lady Gaga could pull off an arrival this extra.

The 32-year-old singer made quite the entrance at the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Thursday, striking a glamorous pose on the edge of a water taxi as she pulled up to the event.

Gaga was all smiles as she cruised into the Palazzo del Cinema di Venezia on the side of the boat, showing off her fit figure in a chic black Jonathan Simkhai resort cocktail dress and matching black pumps. The GRAMMY winner, whose boyfriend, Christian Carino, accompanied her on the water, was also photographed blowing kisses to fans and sniffing a red flower before hopping off her ride.

Gaga is in Venice to promote her new movie with Bradley Cooper,A Star is Born. The film, which hits theaters in October, is set to premiere at the festival on Friday.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, the singer opened up about relating to her character, Ally's, insecurities in the film.

"It's very lonely being a performer,” she said. “There's a certain loneliness that I feel, anyway -- that I'm the only one that does what I do. So, it feels like no one understands. And the urge to use is because you're searching for a way to quell the pain. When I first started to perform around the country doing nightclubs, there was stuff everywhere, but I had already partied when I was younger, so I didn't dabble. I was able to avoid it because I did it when I was a kid."

But unlike her character, Gaga said she would have never given up on herself, even if she didn't make it big.

"The truth is, if we were not sitting here today and I hadn't sold as many records as I have, I'd still be in a bar somewhere playing the piano and singing. It's just who I want to be," she says. "I was dragging my piano from dive bar to dive bar to play music. I was calling people, faking being my own manager to get gigs. I really believed in myself that I could do this and that I wasn't going to stop until I made it."

See more on Gaga in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lady Gaga Reveals She Sometimes Feels 'Lonely' and 'Ugly'

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Soundtrack Details Revealed

Lady Gaga Continues Cryptic Posts by Sharing Nude Pics -- But What Is She Teasing?

Related Gallery