Lady Gaga was definitely “Born this Way”!

The 32-year-old singer has never been shy about speaking her mind or showcasing her svelte figure for all the world to see. So it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to fans that the “Million Reasons” songstress has begun sharing a number of particularly risqué photos showcasing her near-total nakedness on Instagram.

In the images, the blonde bombshell is either putting on or simply posing in sheer stockings. Her many tattoos are on full display in the dark, gritty images. Sure, some of her bits are blurred (or covered by pasties), nevertheless, the images leave very little to the imagination. It’s noteworthy that the shots were taken by Eli Russell Linnetz, a favorite collaborator of Kanye West’s. Gaga has previously shared other images by Linnetz in which she is often warped.

So, what precisely is Gaga promoting? Could these images be for a new, edgy photo spread? Or perhaps she’s planning to return to her more audacious personas of yesteryear following her subdued singer-songwriter phase with 2016’s Joanne.

Guess we'll just have to wait and see what the GRAMMY winner has up her sleeve. But one thing is certain: Lady Gaga is an ever-evolving provocateur and performer.

She can next be seen in the upcoming remake of A Star Is Born. In it, she plays Ally, a struggling singer who is considering giving up on her dream when she meets Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper), a successful musician who guides her career as they find themselves falling in love.

A Star Is Born bursts into theaters on Oct. 5.

