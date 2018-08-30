Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are warming up their vocal cords!

On Thursday, Interscope Records announced the soundtrack for the pair's upcoming film, A Star Is Born, which will follow "the musical arc and romantic journey of the movie’s two lead characters," according to the press release.

The 34-track album -- which is available for pre-order now -- is set to feature 19 songs and 15 dialogue tracks, which will "take listeners on a journey that mirrors the experience of seeing the film."

Lady Gaga and Cooper both contributed to the writing on the album, with the 43-year-old actor lending his songwriting talents to four tracks and the 32-year-old "Million Reasons" singer earning writing credits on 13. The co-stars are also set to perform four duets in the film, including "Shallow," which was featured in the movie's trailer.

The soundtrack also features the talents of Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell, Mark Ronson, Julia Michaels and Lori McKenna, and is sure to wow when it drops on Oct. 5, the same day the film hits theaters.

Lady Gaga shared the exciting news on Twitter, writing, "From our hearts to yours. The soundtrack to A Star Is Born."

A Star Is Born, which marks Cooper's directorial debut, is the fourth remake of a 1937 film. It was most recently made in 1976 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. In the film, Jackson (Cooper) discovers a struggling artist named Ally (Gaga) and the two fall in love, set to a backdrop of country music.

The film is set to premiere on Friday at the Venice Film Festival, ahead of its Oct. 5 theatrical release. Until then, watch the trailer below for more on the movie:

