Sandra Bullock, Rihanna & Rest of 'Ocean's 8' Cast Steal the Show at London Premiere

Ever since the women of Ocean's 8 have started promoting their heist drama, they have delivered killer looks on and off the red carpet -- and London's premiere was no different! The leading ladies served up a dose of daytime elegance at Cineworld Leicester Square on Wednesday with dramatic couture creations, shimmering designs and sophisticated silhouettes.

Rihanna continued her metallic jewel-toned trend and came ready to slay in a gold metal-yarn draped dress designed by Poiret, which she styled with gold strappy heels, a glitter Christian Louboutin clutch and gold and diamond earrings. Her hair was in a sleek topknot and her makeup consisted of gold eyeshadow with a bold coral lip and matching nails.

Ms. Ocean herself, Sandra Bullock, kept things playful in a multicolored, striped, sequined Zuhair Murad jumpsuit. The brunette beauty, who was accompanied by her beau Bryan Randall, kept the rest of her look simple with single-strap black heels and purple dangling earrings.

Bringing a touch of color to the red carpet was Sarah Paulson. The Emmy winner arrived in a pink tiered Valentino creation with a scalloped trim, Brian Atwood heels and gorgeous Irene Neuwirth 18-karat rose and white gold earrings set with pink Tourmaline stones. Her slicked-back hair, winged eyeliner and coral lip elegantly completed the ensemble.

Cate Blanchett has been the queen of pantsuits during this fashionable press tour. The Oscar winner opted for black Louis Vuitton tuxedo pants with a light gray feathered long-sleeve top that was cinched at the waist. The unique piece was completed with black heels and diamond and emerald earrings.

Mindy Kaling was a class act in a silk crepe, long-sleeve Alberta Ferretti gown that featured a jeweled mock-neckline and a custom jeweled belt. She punched up her look by wearing violet eyeshadow with a plum lip.

Showing off her sultry side, Helena Bonham Carter kept things classy with a fitted, off-the-shoulder silver Vivienne Westwood gown. Her tousled tresses were in a messy up-do and her makeup look consisted of a smoky eye and bold red pout.

Ocean's 8 has been a hit, landing the No. 1 spot at the box office and earning $41.5 million domestically this past weekend. The film is lauded for its witty banter, sensational cast and even more fabulous wardrobe. (Read ET's review here).

