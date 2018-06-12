Oprah Winfrey Reveals Whether She's Down to Star in an 'Ocean's 8' Sequel (Exclusive)

Oprah Winfrey is ready for a heist!

The 64-year-old entertainment mogul spoke exclusively with ET's Nischelle Turner at the premiere of OWN's Love Is __ on Monday night, revealing that she'd love to be the ninth member of the all-female crew if ever there were an Ocean's 8sequel.

"I'm in! I'm in ladies," Winfrey said while dancing. "Isn't it like the biggest Ocean's ever with all of them combined? Hello? Me too! Me too!"

It's hard to see the ladies of Ocean's 8 -- including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter -- not being down for adding Winfrey to their squad.

Even Kaling's daughter, 5-month-old Katherine, was in awe of Winfrey when they met at the Queen of Talk's home.

"She'd been really fussy, she'd been fussy the whole way. And I'm like 'Oh my god, am I going to be the person that brings a screaming baby into Oprah's cathedral of beauty and art?' And the minute we went in I was like, 'Katherine, please. Please. You have no idea how high the stakes are right now,'" Kaling recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month. "And we walked into the door and her eyes went wide, and she stopped crying like she knew she was in Oprah's house. And then she was just like coyly smiling and being adorable for, like, the next four hours."

The love is mutual. Winfrey called Kaling and Reese Witherspoon, who co-starred with her in A Wrinkle in Time, her "favorite friend chatterboxes" in an exclusive bonus clip from the film's digital release.

"They never stop talking. In between takes the moment, the moment, Ava says cut they go right back. Chatter, chatter, chatter, chatter all the time," Winfrey said. "They're the chatteringest women I ever did see. Oh my god. All. The. Time. It was fantastic."

Love Is __ premieres June 19 on OWN, but in the meantime, here's a look at the Ocean's 8 premiere:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Ocean's 8' Review: Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway Pull Off a Perfect Crime

Oprah Winfrey Dishes on Her Fun Hang With Meghan Markle's Mom (Exclusive)

Oprah Winfrey Cries as She Sees the Smithsonian Museum Exhibit Dedicated to Her for the First Time

Related Gallery