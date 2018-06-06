Sandra Bullock and Boyfriend Bryan Randall Show Sweet PDA at 'Ocean's 8' Premiere: Pics!

Sandra Bullock's boyfriend, Bryan Randall, supported her at the Ocean's 8 premiere in New York City on Tuesday, where the two adorably held hands.

Though Randall didn't walk the red carpet at the star-studded premiere, he was photographed arriving to the event with Bullock. Ever the gentleman, he sweetly helped her out of the car, and the 53-year-old actress continued to hold on to him.

Bullock stunned in a sparkly Elie Saab Haute Couture dress, while Randall looked sharp in a blue suit and sunglasses.

ET spoke with Bullock at the premiere, where she talked about her recent emotional Today interview with co-anchor Hoda Kotb about adopting her two children, 8-year-old son Louis and 5-year-old daughter Laila. She also stressed how much her life has changed since becoming a mom.

"Oh, my gosh, everything [changes after adoption]," Bullock noted. "You look back on your life and you go, I've had a really good life. But once you have children, you go, my life was nothing until you showed up."

"I mean, I was wasting time, literally wasting time, every day until they showed up, and now I know exactly what my life is about because of them," she added. "I'm so blessed."

Of course, Randall is also close to Louis and Laila. Aside from being a model, Randall is also a photographer, and actually took the December 2015 photos of Bullock with her kids when when she debuted Laila to the world in a People magazine cover.

“He’s super kind,” she told InStyle magazine last month of Randall. “For the kids, he’s sort of No. 1. and I’m No. 2. But I get it because he’s more fun and has better treats.”

Bullock and Randall began dating in the summer of 2015, and she's introduced him to her famous friends. The couple was spotted having dinner in Los Angeles with Jennifer Aniston last October. Earlier that month, they were snapped looking happier than ever together during a lunch date in L.A.

