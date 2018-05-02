Sandra Bullock Says Boyfriend Bryan Randall Is 'No. 1' to Her Kids

Sandra Bullock's boyfriend, Bryan Randall, is a major hit with her kids, 8-year-old daughter Laila and 5-year-old son Louis.

The notoriously private actress coversInStyle's June 2018 issue, when she talks about her beau, who she's been dating since 2015.

“He’s super kind,” she tells the magazine. “For the kids, he’s sort of No. 1. and I’m No. 2. But I get it because he’s more fun and has better treats.”

Aside from being a model, Randall is also a photographer, and Bullock opens up about the amazing photos he took of her with Louie and Laila in December 2015, when she debuted Laila to the world in a People magazine cover.

"He’s a patient photographer who was working with three subjects who hate the camera," she recalls. "Plus, I had to figure out how to hide the kids’ faces because there was a bounty on our heads."

Bullock shares the heartbreaking early months of adopting Laila, and how news broke that she adopted another child.

"When you adopt a child, there’s a placement period, and if something goes sideways, they have the right to take the child away," she explains. "It’s a tenuous, strenuous six months. We had an allergy scare that sent us to the ER, and we were followed by the paparazzi, so the word was out that I had another child. And everyone wanted photos. It was heartbreaking. Louis would hear a helicopter or drone, and he’d run to get his sister and drag her across the lawn and hide her under the trampoline. So poor Laila had PTSD. But it took the bounty off once we did those official photos. Everything’s a learning experience."

These days, Louie and Laila are thriving. The proud mother gushes about their two very different personalities.

"Lou is super sensitive," she notes. "I call him my 78-year-old son. He’s like Shecky Greene, a Jewish Catskills comic. He’s wise and kind. I saw that when they handed him to me. There was a spiritual bigness to him. I was like, 'I hope I don’t eff that up.' And Laila is just unafraid. She’s a fighter, and that’s the reason she’s here today. She fought to keep her spirit intact. Oh my god, what she is going to accomplish. She’s going to bring some real change."

Bullock says she hopes to set examples for her children. In January, she donated $500,000 to the Time's Up movement, and explains why it's personal to her. The 53-year-old Oscar winner reveals she also dealt with harassment when she was a teenager.

"It happened to me when I was 16," she shares. "And you’re paralyzed to a degree, thinking, 'Will anyone believe me?' And at that time? No. Up until recently it was the victim who was shamed, not the perpetrator. But just like with this [points to the TV showing March for Our Lives protest], we can do peaceful protests and utilize the media. We’re raising our children to be fearless. At least I hope I’m raising my kids that way."

Not surprisingly, she is also passionate about advocating for adoption, especially for kids in foster care.

"I’m all for Republican, Democrat, whatever, but don’t talk to me about what I can or can’t do with my body until you’ve taken care of every child who doesn’t have a home or is neglected or abused," she says. "It makes me teary-eyed. Let’s all just refer to these kids as 'our kids.' Don’t say 'my adopted child.' No one calls their kid their 'IVF child' or their 'oh, sh**, I went to a bar and got knocked-up child.' Let just say, 'our children.'"

Bullock is now starring in the highly anticipated all-female Ocean's 8, and talks about playing George Clooney's Ocean's Eleven character's sister.

"George and I have known each other since before we had careers," she says about their personal relationship. "He was always the funniest dude in the room. He would have a little tequila and do a wicked Buddy Hackett impression that would make you wet yourself."

Carter Smith / InStyle

"But, really, all he worries about is 'Are you guys getting what you need?'" she says of Clooney's approach to Ocean's 8. "It’s pretty ego-free of him. He had his trilogy. Now he has a new trilogy with [his wife] Amal and two babies."

ET spoke to Bullock at the Oscars in March, when she opened up about her text chain with the star-studded Ocean's 8 cast, which includes Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna.

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Sandra Bullock Dazzles in Red Carpet Appearance With 'Ocean's 8' Co-Stars at CinemaCon

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman Have Impromptu 'Practical Magic' Reunion at the Oscars

Jennifer Aniston Joins Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall for Dinner -- See the Pics!

Related Gallery