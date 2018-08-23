It takes something special in order to remake a classic film, but it appears as though director Luca Guadagnino has a solid plan for Suspiria.

On Thursday, Amazon Studios released a new trailer for the upcoming horror film, teasing a dark and sinister world at the heart of a prestigious dance academy in Berlin. The story centers around Susie Bannion (Dakota Johnson), a dancer who travels to the school, run by Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton). The instructor becomes fascinated with Susie and her dancing just as students begin disappearing.

“At the beginning she gave me things,” Chloe Grace Moretz hypnotically explains in the trailer. “Perfect balance, perfect sleep. She wants to get inside of me, I can feel her. She can see me.” Could she be referring to Madame Blanc or perhaps something or someone more insidious?

The trailer offers up visuals that certainly nod to its 1977 predecessor, while also striking its own elegant vision of horror. Viewers catch glimpses of Madame Blanc, as well as an amorphous, glowing shape lingering over students’ beds; a frail hand featuring long, grotesque nails and Susie and her fellow students dancing while draped in red. Not to mention someone attacking with a long, curved blade.

Much of the film was shot on location at the Grand Hotel Campo dei Fiori in Italy, providing the eerie, ancient hallways and cavernous rooms of the dance academy. This is Guadagnino’s follow-up to his acclaimed 2017 film, Call Me by Your Name.

The film also stars Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf, Angela Winkler and Ingrid Caven.

Suspiria is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September and will be in theaters on Oct. 26, just in time for Halloween.

Check out the new trailer above.

