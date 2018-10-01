Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's wedding in the Hamptons was picture-perfect, a source tells ET.

The 46-year-old actress married the 47-year-old television producer on Saturday, and confirmed the big news one day later with a simple Instagram picture of the two touching hands wearing their new matching wedding bands. No pictures have been released from the intimate occasion, but our source says Paltrow looked stunning on her big day.

"She looked beautiful; she was wearing a custom design wedding gown," the source says.

And looks like even the super poised Paltrow had a bit of nerves before saying "I do!" Luckily, she had her mother, actress Blythe Danner, there for support.



"She seemed so relaxed at her rehearsal dinner but seemed slightly nervous right before she walked down the aisle, but her mom gave her loving encouragement," the source shares. "Gwyneth has wanted this for a very long time, you could tell this meant the world to her.”

"Her mother was crying during the ceremony -- happy tears, of course," the source adds. "She just was so emotional and is so excited for Gwyneth. She absolutely loves Brad.”

The source notes that Paltrow later loosened up after exchanging vows.



"After the ‘I dos,’ Gwyneth was elated and danced throughout the evening," the source says. "The atmosphere was incredibly romantic. The flowers were beautifully arranged on the tables with crystal wine glasses and candles. It was a very Hamptons, outdoorsy feel. The weather was glorious so it truly was a perfect scene.”

Paltrow's wedding was a star-studded event, with Robert Downey Jr., Jerry Seinfeld, Rob Lowe, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden in attendance.

A source previously told ET that Paltrow's home in the Hamptons underwent a lot of work last year and she had some gardening projects done over the summer in preparation for the wedding. A separate source also noted to ET that the Hamptons is one of Paltrow's "favorite places on Earth," and that the actress had "worked incredibly hard to keep their wedding a secret."

"They have been planning this wedding all year," the source said. "Gwyneth pays attention to every detail."

In January, Paltrow told ET she wanted to keep her second wedding simple. She previously eloped in 2003 with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, whom she shares two kids with -- 14-year-old Apple and 12-year-old Moses. The pair split in 2014.

“I think I'm [too] old to have a big wedding and a big ole white dress and all that,” the Goop founder said when ET spoke with her at the 2018 Goop Health Summit in New York City. “I gotta dial it back.”

She also praised Falchuk for being "patient" with her when it comes to communicating.

“It’s a life-long project,” she noted about working on herself. “I think that there are certain people who have a really hard time with intimacy. I always say, I'm a good sister. I'm a good daughter. I'm a good girlfriend. I'm a good mother. That romantic slice of the pie chart of my life has always been where I find my deepest work... I just am trying to towards intimacy instead of being scared of it and I'm really lucky that I found a partner that's patient and loves me and is willing to help me with my process.”

In April, she called her relationship with Falchuk her first "adult relationship." Aside from Martin, Paltrow's famous exes include Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

"In the past, I’ve been in relationships with men who had intimacy issues, so I could be, like, 'I’m fine, I’m ready to do this,' and let myself think he’s the one with the problem," she told the Sunday Times. "In a way, some of the relationships were designed to keep me out of intimacy."

"Now, for the first time, I feel I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes uncomfortable, because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before," she continued. "What came up in the first couple of years of our relationship was how incapable I was in this realm, how I feared intimacy and communication."

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

