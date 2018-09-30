Plenty of superstars turned up for Gwyneth Paltrow’s wedding to Brad Falchuk on Saturday.



Although photos from the actress’ nuptials in the Hamptons have not been released, several A-listers were spied on their way out of the gathering. Among them was her close friend Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden. The 46-year-old actress was snapped with her tatted hubby as they drove away from the reception.

Also spied exiting the festivities were her Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey. And riding along with them was none of there than Rob Lowe, who cracked a smile for the cameras as they drove away. However, not everyone brought a date to the momentous occasion. Comedian and TV star Jerry Seinfeld drove away from Paltrow’s home all by his lonesome in a smart gray suit.



But it wasn’t merely actors and performers at the nuptials -- director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw were also spotted leaving the gathering together. Spielberg cast Paltrow in 1991's Hook.

"They have been planning this wedding all year," a source previously told ET of the wedding, adding that the actress has "worked incredibly hard to keep their wedding a secret." Paltrow had recently made a number of renovations to the home to ensure their ceremony was extra special.



"Gwyneth pays attention to every detail so we are all set for a fairytale wedding," the source added.



Get more details on her wedding below.



