Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow!

The actress turns 46 on Thursday, and her fiance, Brad Falchuk, couldn't help but celebrate with a touching message to his "timeless beauty." The producer shared a stunning beach pic of Paltrow, who gives a sly smile as she stares over her shoulder.

"When was this photo taken? 1940? ‘50? ‘70? Last summer?" Falchuk began his post. "It’s this timeless beauty’s birthday today. She was born with endless gifts - big blue eyes, a brain and heart overflowing with curiosity, generosity and possibility and those heartbreakingly long legs that go on and on - but she never rests on any of them."

"Gwyneth, you are the hardest working person I know. From your first cup of coffee in the morning to your last cup of whiskey at night. From the gym to the office to homework at the kitchen table. You give us all of you, all the time. And always with a smile (well, almost always). Maybe that’s why, even though you are the best person ever, you keep getting better every year," he continued. "Happy birthday, Love."

Paltrow was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for 10 years before the two separated in 2014. They officially divorced in 2016, and in November 2017, news broke that Paltrow had been engaged to Falchuk for the past year.

The engaged couple posed together on the cover of the Sex & Love issue of Goop Magazine, where they opened up about their romance for the first time.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” they said at the time.

Paltrow also explained why she decided to get married again. "Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be," she said. "I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She and Chris Martin Were 'Disappointed' by Split

Gwyneth Paltrow Proves She Has a Sense of Humor By Responding to a NSFW Meme About Her

Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker Open Up About Heartbreak, Marriage and Friendship

Related Gallery