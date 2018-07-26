Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker Open Up About Heartbreak, Marriage and Friendship

Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker are open books.

The 53-year-old former Sex and the City star sat down with Paltrow at the Goop founder's home for an intimate conversation about heartbreak, marriage and friendship for the latest goop podcast episode released on Thursday.

The two actresses didn't hold back when it came to discussing their personal lives, including Paltrow's thoughts on getting married for a second time.

"I think you should be [optimistic]," Parker expressed. "The only reason I feel you probably should be optimistic is that you're a grown-up woman and you're making a choice for entirely different reasons. Perspective and life experience is everything, it informs everything but I think the value of you being a sophisticated woman and choosing marriage is promising."

Paltrow, 45, was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for 13 years. She is now engaged to Brad Falchuk, whom she's been dating since 2014.

“I’m a little scared, but I’m very optimistic,” Paltrow confessed of her impending nuptials.

Meanwhile, SJP and her husband, Matthew Brodrick, have been happily married since 1997. While the Divorce leading lady has been in a long-term relationship for over two decades, she still thinks it's important for every woman to go through heartbreak.

“I think it's great to have been wrong in love and been destroyed and heartbroken. I just think it makes what you imagined to be a life choice better," she explained. "Everybody should date, if that's what you're interested in, and you should be wrong, and you should break some hearts and your heart should be broken, and you should lay in bed in your old days next to a telephone looking at it hoping it's going to ring and be disappointed that it never does."

Sex and the City, Paltrow also shared, helped her get through her own personal breakup. For Parker, who spent six seasons on the show and did two subsequent films, she could see how women related to the show and saw their lives portrayed onscreen, especially when it came to friendships.

“The intimacy of the friendships, the more honest portrait of friendships, when they're good and when they're bad, when they're betraying each other, and when they're really supportive and good to each other when they're reliant to comment on one another in ways that's inspiring and familiar," Parker explained. "I think just the really candid nature of the dialogue was just something that perhaps women were experiencing in their own lives, but they never seen it in cinema."

This year, SATC celebrated its 20th anniversary. Check out the video below to relive some of the HBO series' best moments.

