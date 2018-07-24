'Sex and the City' Creator Darren Star Hints That a 3rd Movie Is Still Possible (Exclusive)

Darren Star isn't ready to give up on the possibility of Sex and the City 3 just yet!

The 56-year-old creator of the beloved show spoke with ET's Keltie Knight at a fan screening for Younger-- his latest show, which is currently in its fifth season and airing Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TV Land -- in New York City on Monday. With SATC's Cynthia Nixon currently making a real-life bid for governor and Kim Cattrall uninterested in participating in a third installment, it seems hard to imagine the show without half of its leading ladies.

"Let's see when she becomes governor, we can talk about how all that will work," Star said. "You know, don't governors get hiatuses or something?... Sort of take a break from governing the great state of New York and do a movie? You never know!"

As for the option of recasting Cattrall's role, Star claims that "It's nothing I've thought about right now seriously."

"I mean, for right now, it's like, I loved the series and those first two movies," he said.

Since the show went off the air in 2004 and its two subsequent film sequels in 2008 and 2010, there's been no shortage of off-screen drama between the cast, which also includes Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis.

Last year, The Daily Mail reported that Cattrall's demands derailed a third movie, which was gearing up to start production at the time. Cattrall denied the claims, writing on Twitter that "the only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film."

In November 2017, Cattrall, 61, told Piers Morgan that "[The cast has] never been friends. We‘ve been colleagues and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal."

Parker, 53, confirmed to ET that a third movie was off the table in January. "I struggle with it because it's a bit sad, but I think one must keep these things in perspective. I have a lot of incredible memories, singular memories, that are shared among those four women, and I'm incredibly grateful for the experience... I forever love having had that time with those women," she said at the time.

The Divorce star also reacted to Cattrall's November comments during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in February.

"I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience. It’s sad, but I always think that what ties us together was this singular experience," Parker told host Andy Cohen. "It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I hope that that eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken.”

After Nixon announced her gubernatorial bid in March, ET caught up with the 52-year-old to talk about the third film's cancellation and how it affected her decision to run.

"Not at all," Nixon replied when ET asked if SATC 3 getting shelved was "the final" push to encourage her to run. "... This is a decision that has been a long time coming. People have actually been asking me to do this for nine years."

Here's more on that story:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristin Davis Shares Emotional Photo With Sarah Jessica Parker for 20th Anniversary of 'Sex and the City'

'Sex and the City' Turns 20: A Look Back at Carrie Bradshaw's Quotes You Can Still Relate To

‘Sex and the City’ Turns 20: See the Stars at the 1998 Premiere! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery