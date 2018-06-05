'Sex and the City' Turns 20: A Look Back at Carrie Bradshaw's Quotes You Can Still Relate To

We can't help but wonder how 20 years have flown by!

HBO's Sex and the City turns 20 on Wednesday and New York City sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw, played by actress Sarah Jessica Parker, certainly had her fair share of memorable lines throughout the long-running series.

Like all classics, her quotes have stood the test of time. Take a look at some that you can still relate to today:

"The most exciting, challenging and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you can find someone to love the you you love, well, that's just fabulous."

"Shopping is my cardio."

"Maybe the past is like an anchor holding us back. Maybe you have to let go of who you were, to become who you will be."

"When I first moved to New York and I was totally broke, sometimes I would buy Vogue instead of dinner. I felt it fed me more."

"It's hard to find people who will love you no matter what."

"Where do the shoes go?"

"Maybe some women aren't meant to be tamed. Maybe they need to run free, until they find someone just as wild to run with."

"Maybe our mistakes are what make our fate. Without them what would shape our lives? Perhaps if we never veered off course, we would never fall in love, or have babies, or be who we are. After all, seasons change. So do cities. People come into your life and go. But it's comforting to know that the ones you love are always in your heart. And, if you are lucky enough, a plane ride away."

"I had a choice, I could slink off the runway and let my inner model die of shame or I could pick myself up flaws and all and finish."

"I will never be the woman with the perfect hair, who can wear white and not spill on it."

"And finally, the most important break up rule: no matter who broke your heart, or how long it takes to heal, you’ll never go through it without your friends."

"That's the thing about needs, sometimes when you get them met, you don't need them anymore."

"They say life is what happens when you're busy making other plans. But sometimes in New York, life is what happens when you're waiting for a table."

"I’m looking for love. Real love. Ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can’t-live-without-each-other love."

"Let's not pretend we're something we're not. It's okay."

"Sometimes we need to stop analyzing the past, stop planning the future, stop figuring out precisely how we feel, stop deciding exactly what we want, and just see what happens."

