Kristin Davis Shares Emotional Photo With Sarah Jessica Parker for 20th Anniversary of 'Sex and the City'

Kristin Davis is reliving her Sex and the City days in honor of the show's 20th anniversary!

"I guess today is the actual 20th Anniversary of the first airing of Sex and the City," Davis, who played Charlotte York on the long-running series, captioned the snap of her comforting a crying Sarah Jessica Parker on the last day of shooting. "I‘ll post more pics, but I like this one of the last day we filmed the series because it shows the writers and crew. An incredible bunch of humans who are not acknowledged enough!"

The 53-year-old actress continued: "And it shows how much the show mattered to us. @sarahjessicaparker and I cried like babies on the street. What we were all able to do together and the support from the fans around the world was beyond our wildest dreams. We are connected forever and I am so grateful."

Davis wasn't the only cast member reminiscing today. Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes on the show and is now running for governor of New York, released some new campaign merch in honor of the series' anniversary.

"Are you a Miranda voting for Cynthia? In honor of #SATC20, we just launched a line of Miranda merchandise designed by the team behind @everyoutfitonsatc... because, well, we should all be Mirandas who vote for Cynthia," Nixon, 52, captioned the Instagram post showcasing the new shirts and totes that read "I'm a Miranda and I'm voting for Cynthia."

Davis also reposted a photo Nixon's new bag with a sweet caption.

"20 years ago would I have imagined @cynthiaenixon running for Governor? Maybe not - but I sure would have thought she would be an excellent Governor in a world where that would be possible," Davis wrote. "And we are now in that world - so let’s support Cyn and get our excellent merchandise from @everyoutfitonsatc."

Back in June 1998 at the show's premiere, ET caught up with the four stars — Davis, Nixon, Parker and Kim Cattrall — to hear all about the soon-to-be worldwide phenomenon.

"It's very candid, it's forthright, it's a little ribald, a little saucy," Carrie Bradshaw herself, Parker, said at the time. "But I think, in many instances, it's conversations that women have, and I think it's very courageous and fresh."

"I think it'll find its audience, I really do," added Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones. "People who have heard about the scripts and heard about the premise really are embracing it, and I think it'll find an audience. It's not for everybody, but I think that's what makes it special and controversial. It's on HBO!"

Nixon called the show "so frank" while Davis praised it for being a "smart comedy."

"A comedy that doesn't offend anyone, that doesn't play to the lowest common denominator, that has some basis in reality, but is also funny," Davis explained. "We don't want people to be depressed. It's depressing enough, the dating life. Don't want people to go, 'Oh, god! That's depressing.'"

