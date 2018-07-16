Sarah Jessica Parker Is Sexy Cool in Her New Campaign With Lingerie Brand Intimissimi -- See the Pics!

Sarah Jessica Parker is giving us major Carrie Bradshaw vibes in her new campaign and commercial with Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi.

As the face of its fall/winter 2018 collection and the new balconette bra, the former Sex and the City star dons the sexy lace bra, which peeks out under a luxe black silk pajama set complete with sparkly clutch and jewelry, as she struts the streets of New York.

The 53-year-old actress proves one can wear lingerie out of the house when styled with an elevated ensemble. It strikes the perfect balance between daring and polished, an aesthetic the style star always nails with confidence -- a central theme of the campaign which Parker inimitably possesses.

So what are her thoughts on confidence and tackling judgment?

"I try to, but I think a crisis of confidence every now and then isn't so unhealthy," she tells Intimissimi. "It's good to feel challenged, nervous, unsure. Confidence and insecurity can be a fruitful combination."

As a mom of three, actress and businesswoman, SJP is the epitome of a woman who has it all. However, she's candid about the difficulty of balance.

"It's challenging. But far more so for women that work two and three jobs and don't have the support I have," Parker shares. "I love working outside the home, but being a mother is a joy I can't describe. I will say, I think for many mothers, those who work inside or outside the home, balance is what we all reach for but it's often elusive."

And what's one lingerie piece both Bradshaw and Parker would never be without? "Black bra!!!" she exclaims.

Get a sneak peek of the campaign ahead, set to drop in the fall.

