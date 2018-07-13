Pippa Middleton's Printed Dress Proves the Voluminous Sleeve Trend Isn't Going Anywhere -- Shop Her Look!

Will we ever get sick of Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon looks? Probably not.

The expecting socialite nailed maternity style yet again when she arrived at the men's singles semi-final match with husband James Matthews on Friday. Middleton chose another Anna Mason design for the day, donning a printed midi with tiered skirt and balloon sleeves.

Like her sister Kate, Pippa sticks to designers she loves. She donned the London-based line's gorgeous white eyelet frock last week, when she also carried the same rattan J.Crew clutch.

She accessorized with her go-to Ray-Ban round sunglasses and cream Castaner espadrille wedges, a shoe style she has repeatedly donned for the occasion.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

The boho dress' floaty-yet-straight silhouette flattered her growing belly without swallowing her frame, as the drawstring waist hung perfectly over her stomach.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

But the standout statement of the ensemble are the sleeves, which add interest and romance to what could have been a basic summer dress. Voluminous, billowy arms have become a ubiquitous trend among the style set for some time, and are proving to maintain their presence. Middleton's dress is an ideal option for those who have yet to dabble in the statement sleeves -- they aren't too oversized, but still have eye-catching size and subtle, frilly puffed shoulders anyone can pull off.

Whether you're looking to try the trend, or you're already obsessed, shop our favorite voluminous sleeved dresses ahead.

H&M

H&M Patterned Flounced Dress $70

Free People

Endless Summer Carino Mini Dress $88

Storets

Storets Bold Floral Print Dress With Belt $89

Eloquii

Eloquii Printed Off The Shoulder Dress $125

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Billowy Prairie Maxi Dress $125

Nordstrom

Gal Meets Glam Collection Esther Shadow Branch Chiffon Dress $178

Intermix

The East Order Emilia Mini Dress $225

Nordstrom

Ulla Johnson Joelle Floral Print Dress $335

Shopbop

Rixo London Anna Dress $465

Anna Mason

Anna Mason Christy Dress $900 $765

