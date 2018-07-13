Mila Kunis' Outfit Is the Fashion Girl's Alternative to Boring Black Pantsuits -- Shop Her Look!

Mila Kunis looked every bit the boss babe in a gray-and-blue checked pantsuit by Brunello Cucinelli for a screening party of her new film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, with Cosmopolitan magazine in New York City on Thursday.

The actress, 34, paired the polished ensemble with a caramel-colored satin scoop-neck top, gold necklace and suede slate gray pumps -- an outfit we totally want to copy head-to-toe for the office.

The plaid pantsuit became a major trend last fall, but the mom of two proves it's truly a season-less classic as it can be worn any time of the year -- even in the middle of summer. Plus, it's a fantastic alternative to the typical black version you've probably donned to countless meetings already.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Channel her sleek style ahead by shopping similar options you can wear now and well into fall.

Boohoo

Boohoo Longerline Oversized Woven Check Blazer $60 $30, Check Woven Tapered Trouser $36 $18

ASOS

ASOS Design Tailored Mansy Check Wide Suit $147

ASOS

Custommade Checked Blazer With Inverted Lapel $299, Checked Cropped Pants $222

Bergdorf Goodman

Theory Maple Check 2 Power Jacket $495 $247

Bergdorf Goodman

Theory Maple-Check 2 Straight-Leg Ankle Trousers $355 $177

The brunette star graced the cover of the magazine for its August issue, where she opens up on the never-ending rumor mill surrounding her relationship with husband Ashton Kutcher.

