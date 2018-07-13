Mila Kunis' Outfit Is the Fashion Girl's Alternative to Boring Black Pantsuits -- Shop Her Look!
Mila Kunis looked every bit the boss babe in a gray-and-blue checked pantsuit by Brunello Cucinelli for a screening party of her new film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, with Cosmopolitan magazine in New York City on Thursday.
The actress, 34, paired the polished ensemble with a caramel-colored satin scoop-neck top, gold necklace and suede slate gray pumps -- an outfit we totally want to copy head-to-toe for the office.
The plaid pantsuit became a major trend last fall, but the mom of two proves it's truly a season-less classic as it can be worn any time of the year -- even in the middle of summer. Plus, it's a fantastic alternative to the typical black version you've probably donned to countless meetings already.
Channel her sleek style ahead by shopping similar options you can wear now and well into fall.
Boohoo Longerline Oversized Woven Check Blazer
$60 $30, Check Woven Tapered Trouser $36 $18
ASOS Design Tailored Mansy Check Wide Suit $147
Custommade Checked Blazer With Inverted Lapel $299, Checked Cropped Pants $222
Theory Maple Check 2 Power Jacket
$495 $247
Theory Maple-Check 2 Straight-Leg Ankle Trousers
$355 $177
The brunette star graced the cover of the magazine for its August issue, where she opens up on the never-ending rumor mill surrounding her relationship with husband Ashton Kutcher.
