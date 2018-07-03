Priyanka Chopra's Dress Is Perfect For the Office in the Summer -- Shop Her Look!

Need some outfit inspiration for work? Look no further than actress Priyanka Chopra's latest look in New York City. The Quantico star spent her day in a burgundy Diane von Furstenberg shirtdress, and we couldn't help but think this is the perfect summer frock to wear to the office.

While you want to comply with the dress code, you still want to choose unfussy, breezy pieces that are lightweight in the heat. This super chic mini is a modest length and the structured flared out sleeves and button-down design lends ample coverage. Plus, the belt provides an A-line shape and looks flattering on all body types.

The brunette star accessorized with strappy heeled sandals, that aren't insanely high, and a roomy white tote -- both staples for a woman on the go.

To channel Chopra's polished ensemble, shop her exact dress and budget-friendly shoes and bag to complete the look.

DVF

DVF Short-Sleeve Button-Up Belted Cotton Shirtdress $428

Zara

Zara Leather High Heeled Strappy Sandals $70

Dune London

Dune London Dess Bow Tassel Day Bag $99 $79

See the style star's gorgeous date night outfit as she enjoyed a night out with Nick Jonas in the video below.

