4 Stylish Jean Outfits You Haven't Thought of Yet That Are Worn by Celebrities -- Shop Their Looks!

Jeans are a versatile wardrobe essential that occupy every woman's closet, even celebs know it! However, we're guilty of resorting to what we know all too well -- a-tee-and-jeans combo. Although it's very easy to wear, the formula can read as a little basic when it's not styled up with other accessories and wares. To help you out, we've gathered four fantastic outfits from celebs who know how to elevate the staple like a pro. From Victoria Beckham's tailored flares to Gigi Hadid's rigid high-waist design, score tricks on how to wear the beloved blues like a star.

James Devaney/GC Images

Gigi Hadid shows us that pairing a sweatshirt with jeans doesn't have to look sloppy. The model donned a darling heart pullover from Prabal Gurung with straight-leg jeans, printed Prada bag, chunky white Naked Wolfe boots and the finishing touch of two-tone crystal earrings by Roxanne Assoulin. It's cute, cool and a little edgy.

Get Gigi's Look

Nordstrom Rack

Wildfox BBJ Glitz Heart Sweatshirt $128 $60

ASOS

New Look Harlow Straight Leg Crop Jean $42

Naked Wolfe

Naked Wolfe Wicked White Leather $250

Furla

Furla Metropolis Shoulder Bag S Toni Petalo $478 $335

Roxanne Assoulin

Roxanne Assoulin Hip-Hop But Not Earrings $120

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Remember the simple tee-and-jeans combo we talked about? Well, allow Victoria Beckham to demonstrate how it's done in the most non-basic manner. The designer dressed in her own label, naturally, as she swapped a white tee for a camo print -- an unexpected choice for the polished style star. Of course, VB put her spin on it by tucking it into tailored dark wash jeans with slight flare for a mature, elevated vibe. Her signature accessories of flat-top sunglasses, structured bag and heels were in tow.

Get Victoria's Look

Saks Fifth Avenue

Monrow Oversize Star Camo Tee $117 $55

Parker Smith

Parker Smith Becky Bootcut in Washed Sky $178

Nine West

Nine West Itsoff Ankle Strap Sandals $89 $70

Farfetch

A.P.C. Saddle Shoulder Bag $450

Quay

Quay OTL II $65

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Pretty Little Liars cutie Lucy Hale consistently nails effortless West Coast style on her off-duty days. The 29-year-old actress ran errands in Los Angeles in unraveled Levi's -- a go-to for Cali girls. She looked comfy and put-together in a beige cami topped off with a light pink Sandro bomber, accessorized with round Ray-Ban bridge shades and a gold pendant necklace. Her metallic gold Vince Camuto mules lend a comfortable amount of height and a touch of daytime glitz.

Get Lucy's Look

Mango

Mango Stitch Leather Jacket $150 $100

Nordstrom

Hinge Jersey Tank $26

Levi's

Levi’s Wedgie Fit Straight Jeans in Partner in Crime $98

Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Stania Block-Heel Mule $110

Cinco

Cinco Ginger Necklace $65

Revolve

Ray-Ban RB3546 $178

James Devaney/GC Images

Gray jeans are a great option if you want to switch it up. Sarah Jessica Parker took the monochrome route and coordinated hers by teaming it with a button-down in a lighter shade -- perhaps a more palatable way of wearing the double-denim trend. The New York lady completed the ensemble with a backpack and, wait for it, glittery booties, which we can't help but get a little Carrie Bradshaw vibes from.

Get SJP's Look

Torrid

Torrid Grey Wash Denim Button-Up Shirt $49 $37

Nordstrom

Liverpool Abby Stretch Skinny Jeans $89 $67

Ash

Ash Electra BIS Silver Glitter Fabric $198 $119

Crap Eyewear

Crap Eyewear The Cosmic Freeway $79

Matt & Nat

Matt & Nat Chanda $145

Want more celebrity fashion? Find out how much it costs Meghan Markle to look like the stylish royal she has become in the video below.

