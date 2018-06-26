Meghan Markle's Sold-Out Jeans Are Now Back in Stock -- Get Her Look!

Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was often spotted in low-key looks anyone can recreate, and a pair of good jeans was part of her uniform.

When Markle was witnessed in distressed skinny jeans with unraveled hem while attending the Invictus Games in Toronto last year with Prince Harry, everyone flocked to get their hands on her denim. After being sold out and multiple waitlists, the jeans from cool-girl LA brand Mother has been restocked for the third time.

Styled with a classic white button-down tucked in, tortoise-shell sunglasses and flats, the royal proved the versatility of casual denim -- dress it up with heels, dress it down with sneakers or achieve something in between like hers.

Shop the stylish brunette's exact pair below (before they're gone again), along with similar styles to update your jean collection.

Mother

Mother Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun $228

ASOS

River Island Plus Molly Light Authentic Skinny Jeans $67

Warp + Weft

Warp + Weft JFK Skinny in Astor $98

Boyish

Boyish The Donny in a Fist Full of Dollars $158

Joe's

Joe’s The Charlie High Rise Skinny Ankle in Kiara $208

See what the duchess donned to the Royal Ascot below.

