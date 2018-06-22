Amal Clooney Takes Airport Fashion to New Heights -- See Her Chic Look!

We think it's safe to say we've officially found the new queen of airport fashion!

While Amal Clooney is no stranger to turning heads on the red carpet, or slaying her various street style looks, we couldn't take our eyes off the 40-year-old human rights attorney when she landed in Toronto, Canada, on Thursday.

The mother of two looked chic as can be, sporting beige harem trousers by Isabel Marant that tied at the ankles, black closed-toe mules and a simple white tank top. She accessorized with oversized sunnies, and upped up the glam with bright lipstick and a fresh red manicure.

The sighting comes just two days after Amal and her husband, George Clooney, donated $100,000 through their Clooney Foundation for Justice to to the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights, to help immigrant children being separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Saturday, Amal will be making a guest appearance at the Luminato Festival, Toronto's international festival of the arts and creativity, where she'll be speaking during the "Amal Clooney in Conversation with Nick Clooney" discussion at Roy Thompson Hall.

Nick is her father-in-law and a veteran journalist, and the two are expected to discuss the pressing human rights issues facing the world today. The event will mark Amal's first-ever public speaking appearance in Toronto.

