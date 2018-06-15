Fashion

Amal Clooney in a One-Shoulder Jumpsuit Is Giving Us All the Friday Feels

By Amy Lee‍
Amal Clooney Giambattista Valli London store opening
Party pants on! 

Amal Clooney had a glamorous night out on Thursday in London to celebrate Giambattista Valli's store opening on Sloan Street. The style star with brains and beauty grabbed everyone's attention in a gorgeous burgundy one-shoulder jumpsuit with eyelet and ruffle detail by the luxe Italian designer. The 40-year-old human rights lawyer accessorized with metallic pumps, clutch and statement drop earrings. Her signature loose waves and berry lip finished the look off perfectly. 

A dress is often an expected choice for the evening, so we were pleasantly surprised to see Amal bring back the jumpsuit, and frankly, it's putting us in a party mood for the weekend. 

Amal Clooney Giambattista Valli London store opening
Amal Clooney Giambattista Valli jumpsuit

Amal Clooney with designer Giambattista Valli.

This isn't the first time the mom of twins chose pants over a frock. Her show-stopping moment at this year's Met Gala in a Richard Quinn skirt-trouser hybrid made a case for unique ensembles in lieu of gowns. 

Met Gala co-chair Amal Clooney and her husband George Clooney arrive at the 2018 Met Gala
