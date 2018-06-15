Amal Clooney in a One-Shoulder Jumpsuit Is Giving Us All the Friday Feels

Party pants on!

Amal Clooney had a glamorous night out on Thursday in London to celebrate Giambattista Valli's store opening on Sloan Street. The style star with brains and beauty grabbed everyone's attention in a gorgeous burgundy one-shoulder jumpsuit with eyelet and ruffle detail by the luxe Italian designer. The 40-year-old human rights lawyer accessorized with metallic pumps, clutch and statement drop earrings. Her signature loose waves and berry lip finished the look off perfectly.

A dress is often an expected choice for the evening, so we were pleasantly surprised to see Amal bring back the jumpsuit, and frankly, it's putting us in a party mood for the weekend.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Giambattista Valli

Amal Clooney with designer Giambattista Valli. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Giambattista Valli

This isn't the first time the mom of twins chose pants over a frock. Her show-stopping moment at this year's Met Gala in a Richard Quinn skirt-trouser hybrid made a case for unique ensembles in lieu of gowns.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Watch what Amal had to say about hubby George being honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award in the video here.

