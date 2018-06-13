George & Amal Clooney and More Happily Married Celebrity Couples Who Quickly Tied the Knot

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson may have surprised friends with their whirlwind romance after getting engaged just weeks into their relationship, but romance moves at different speeds in Hollywood.

In February, Amy Schumer, Emily Ratajkowski and Kat Von D actually tied the knot with their significant others after only a few months of dating -- and they're not the only stars to do so. While rushing to the altar didn't exactly work out for Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes and Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, for other celebs, it was lasting love at first sight.

Read on as ET has rounded up 10 couples who said "I Do" quickly!

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

💍ny💍 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

The 26-year-old model and the actor became husband and wife on Feb. 23 at City Hall in New York City. The surprise wedding came weeks after speculation that Ratajkowski called it quits with her former beau, Jeff Magid. The now-newlyweds weren't even spotted cozying up until the past few weeks.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney

The Ocean's Eleven stud and the human rights lawyer were first rumored to be dating in October 2013 and became engaged six months later on April 28, 2014. They obtained a marriage license in August 2014 and had an elegant star-studded ceremony a month later.

The two have been going strong and welcomed twins, Ella and Alexander, in June of 2017.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

Somerhalder and Reed were first spotted in public together in July of 2014 and just six months later the on-screen vampires confirmed their engagement. They continued their speedy relationship by becoming husband and wife just two months later on April 25, 2015. The adorable twosome are happily married and welcomed their first child together, daughter Bodhi Soleil, in July of 2017.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

These two were meant for each other! While they met during their time working together on That '70s Show, the former co-stars got engaged four months after Kutcher finalized his divorce from Demi Moore.

They now are parents to two children, Wyatt and Dimitri.

Chris Hemworth and Elsa Pataky

The stunning twosome began dating in early 2010 and by December of that year they had exchanged vows in an impromptu wedding. Hemsworth and Pataky are still going steady and have three children together, 5-year-old daughter India and 3-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

An unlikely pair that was meant for one another. The Bad Teacher star and the Good Charlotte musician dated for seven months before taking the next step in their relationship and becoming engaged in December 2014. Just 17 days later, the two walked down the aisle on Jan. 5, 2015 and have been going strong ever since.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

This one was a major surprise! On Feb. 13, 2018, the Trainwreck star and her beau said 'I do' after a few months of dating. Schumer Instagrammed a photo of herself in her wedding dress holding hands with Fischer, writing, "Yup," and also clarified that she's not pregnant.

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaish

It took six months of dating until the "Battlefield" singer and model decided to secretly tie the knot in July of 2017. The whirlwind romance continued when in November of last year, Sparks announced that they were expecting their first child together in spring 2018.

Kat Von D and Rafael Reyes

Contigo Hasta La Muerte Mi Amor @thekatvond A post shared by Leafar Seyer (@prayers) on Jan 1, 2018 at 6:46pm PST

It's unclear when the tattoo artist turned makeup mogul and the Prayers musician began dating, but the two are now happily married! The two collaborated on Prayers' 2016 song, "Black Leather," and made their relationship Instagram official in January before getting hitched on Feb. 21, 2018.

Ellen Page and Emma Portner

The lovebirds were romantically linked since last summer and in January made their relationship official by secretly tying the knot. Upon revealing the big news, both shared a series of three pics, which included one of their wedding bands and a sweet black-and-white photo snapped in the woods.

