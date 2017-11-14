Jordin Sparks Secretly Marries Dana Isaiah, Announces She's Pregnant With First Child!
And a baby makes three!
Jordin Sparks dropped some major bombshells on Tuesday, revealing that she secretly married her boyfriend, Dana Isaiah, in July and that the two are expecting their first child next spring. "She is deliriously happy," Sparks' rep told ET.
The 27-year-old American Idol alum first broke the news to People magazine, and couldn’t help but gush about her pregnancy. “We’re both really excited," she told the publication. "[Dana]’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”
The private couple managed to keep their nuptials a secret even when they attended their first red carpet event together in August. Though they don’t mind making the occasional appearance on each other’s social media accounts, they have avoided publicly wearing wedding rings -- or the accessories went unnoticed.
Turns out, Sparks met her husband’s family before she met him! The singer was introduced to them at an event in February and was made aware that the aspiring model wanted to move out to California. That's when Sparks’ mother and Isaiah’s mom put the two into a group text chat.
“My mom was trying to get [Jordin] to talk me out of moving to L.A. because she’s experienced the industry out here,” Isaiah explained. “It wasn’t like, ‘We want you guys to date.'”
Things, however, started to move quickly after the pair met in person.
“A couple days after we had actually met, I was like in my head ‘That’s going to be my husband! That’s my husband right there,'” Sparks said, noting she discussed not moving in until they made things official. “When I’m with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren’t things that I normally felt. So it was a little wake-up call for me.”
The spouses eloped in Hawaii with a small group of friends, and were shocked to learn just a month later that Sparks was pregnant.
“It’s been really crazy because everything changes,” she admitted. “Once we got over the initial shock of it, now again just like it is with the marriage, to be able to share that this amazing thing is happening, it’s such a great thing. We did this together!”
