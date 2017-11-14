Jordin Sparks Secretly Marries Dana Isaiah, Announces She's Pregnant With First Child!

And a baby makes three!

Jordin Sparks dropped some major bombshells on Tuesday, revealing that she secretly married her boyfriend, Dana Isaiah, in July and that the two are expecting their first child next spring. "She is deliriously happy," Sparks' rep told ET.

The 27-year-old American Idol alum first broke the news to People magazine, and couldn’t help but gush about her pregnancy. “We’re both really excited," she told the publication. "[Dana]’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

The private couple managed to keep their nuptials a secret even when they attended their first red carpet event together in August. Though they don’t mind making the occasional appearance on each other’s social media accounts, they have avoided publicly wearing wedding rings -- or the accessories went unnoticed.