Amy Schumer Marries Chef Chris Fischer After Whirlwind Romance

Surprise! Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer are married.

The 36-year-old actress and her beau of a few months have tied the knot. On Thursday, Schumer Instagrammed a photo of herself in her wedding dress holding hands with Fischer, writing, "Yup." More happy wedding photos included one of her pal, Jennifer Lawrence, giving her a sweet kiss on the head.

Schumer also clarified she's not pregnant, and Instagrammed about gun control, given the deadly school shooting in Florida on Wednesday. Schumer referenced the two women who were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Louisiana theater during a screening of her film, Trainwreck, in 2015 -- Jillian Johnson and Mayci Breaux.

Schumer and Fischer married on Tuesday ahead of Valentine's Day. Celebrity guests included Chelsea Handler, Aidy Bryant and Vanessa Bayer.

Interestingly enough, Schumer and Fischer tied the knot at a home in Malibu, California, which was also used to film the first date for the current season of The Bachelor. Schumer is a huge Bachelor fan. ET was on set for that date, and can tell you the property is stunning! Plus, a source tells ET celebs like Kendall Jenner and One Direction have also visited the fabulous property in the past. Schumer had stayed there before, our source says, and the house has been rented out from Monday through Friday of this week.

Schumer was first linked to Fischer in November, when they were spotted on a candlelit dinner date in New York City. Schumer split from ex-boyfriend Ben Hanisch last May after a year and a half of dating.

The comedian recently made her relationship with Fischer social media official, Instagramming a photo of the two kissing at Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded birthday party on Saturday night.

Prior to their reported wedding, Schumer and Fischer -- a successful chef with his own celebrity pals, and the author of The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha’s Vineyard -- were spotted shooting hoops in Los Angeles on Sunday.

