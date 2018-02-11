Amy Schumer Kisses Boyfriend Chris Fischer at Ellen DeGeneres' Bday Bash: Pic!

Amy Schumer is showing some serious PDA with her boyfriend, chef Chris Fischer!

The 36-year-old comedian Instagrammed a sweet photo of her and Fischer kissing at Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party on Saturday night, thanking DeGeneres for inviting them. Schumer wrapped her arms around her beau, as they shared a smooch in the photo booth.

"Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!" she wrote.

DeGeneres' birthday party was definitely a star-studded event. Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West made a fashionable appearance, as well as Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn.

Schumer was first linked to Fischer in November, when they were spotted on a candlelit dinner date in New York City. Schumer split from ex-boyfriend Ben Hanisch last May after a year and a half of dating.

Meanwhile, Schumer's next project is I Feel Pretty, starring Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps and Aidy Bryant, out on June 29. Watch the hilarious trailer below!

