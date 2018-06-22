Victoria Beckham Makes Head-to-Toe Denim Look Super Chic and Wearable

Leave it to sartorial maven Victoria Beckham to pull off the double denim trend in the most polished way possible. The fashion designer was spotted leaving the Dior atelier in Paris on Friday ahead of the menswear show taking place on Saturday.

Beckham, 44, donned a denim set of belted shirt and matching jeans from her eponymous label. The topper features contrast stitching, oversized buttons and flap pockets rendered in a fitted silhouette. The pants elongate the legs thanks to its long, slightly flared shape. The stylish brunette accessorized with a patent leather burgundy shoulder bag, gradient flat-top sunglasses and nude shoes.

Splash News

Head-to-toe denim, often referred to as the Canadian tuxedo, can be tricky to wear IRL. However, choosing a tailored design in an elegant dark indigo wash like VB's appears put-together and sleek, making the casual fabric more dressy, elevated and wearable.

The former Spice Girl's exact outfit is available to shop on her site now. The panel slim shirt retails for $580 and the slim flare jean is $365.

For more celebrity fashion, shop summer dresses inspired by our favorite style stars including Beckham, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sienna Miller -- whose exact H&M frock is ready to be added to your closet right now.

Speaking of bold trends, see Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner match in biker shorts in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Cutest Date Outfits We Want to Copy From 'The Bachelorette'

Ciara Looks Like a Royal in an Elegant White Dress and Hat at the Ascot Racecourse

Jessica Chastain Just Chopped Off Her Hair and It's Everything