Ciara Looks Like a Royal in an Elegant White Dress and Hat at the Ascot Racecourse

Ciara knocked it out of the park again in the style front on the third day of the Royal Ascot in England on Thursday.

The "Body Party" singer looked like she was part of the royal family in an elegant white belted midi dress with romantic fluttery sleeves, a custom design by Edeline Lee. She accessorized with patent leather stiletto pumps (props for walking on grass in them!), a classic box clutch and an unforgettable oversized floral hat that tilted on the side of her head, complementing her sleek straight tresses.

It's essential to don a beautiful hat or fascinator for the historic British event and the mom of two nailed the look in the most fashion-forward way. The ensemble is quite similar to what Meghan Markle sported on the first day of the races in a white Givenchy button-down frock and a black-and-white Philip Treacy hat.

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

The 32-year-old musician has been killing it with every look during her trip in the U.K. The day before, Ciara stole the show in a hot pink velvet blazer, low scoop-neck jumpsuit and frayed satin pumps by Tom Ford at the Victoria & Albert Summer Party in London.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Victoria and Albert Museum)

Enjoying the party circuit, she rocked a little black dress by Christopher Kane to the Serpentine Gallery Summery Party earlier in the week.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Let's just say we're keeping tabs on the style star for our own soirees this season.

Speaking of parties, we caught up with OG party girl Paris Hilton at the launch for her collaboration with Boohoo. Watch her spill wedding secrets exclusively to ET in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

See Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Rihanna Slay in Sporty Gear at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Selena Gomez Is Effortlessly Chic On Her Italian Summer Vacation -- Get Her Look!

10 Summer-Ready Dresses Celebs Are Wearing Right Now -- And How to Get the Look!