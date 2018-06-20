Jessica Chastain Just Chopped Off Her Hair and It's Everything

Jessica Chastain is feeling summer and has a new 'do to prove it.

The Molly's Game star debuted a fresh new haircut on her Instagram on Tuesday with a simple but telling caption, "Summer Cut."

Celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora, who has also touched the famous tresses of Mila Kunis, Selena Gomez and Jessica Alba, gave the 41-year-old actress a gorgeous chin-length layered bob while she was in Paris. Chastain showed off her new chop wearing a trench coat from Aritzia and a pretty stained pink lip.

The day before, she attended the Piaget Sunlight Escape Paris 2018 High Jewelry Collection Party, where she turned heads in a stunning cobalt blue butterfly sleeved gown by Missoni.

The choppy look reads as effortless and cool, a hairstyle many other celebs are sporting these days including Margot Robbie, Jenna Dewan and Lucy Hale.

It's a fantastic change for warm weather and quite an edgy departure from Chastain's classic long, red locks.

See the before and after images below and perhaps it'll inspire you to take a trip to the salon.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Watch a clip from her upcoming movie, Woman Walks Ahead, with Sam Rockwell below.

